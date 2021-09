IESCO notifies power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday notified a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Doomily, Bhagwal, Hasnot, Karnab Kaswal, Sukho, Bengali, Bahr Kalial Feeders, from 08:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m., Gulshanabad, Major Masood Kayani, BB Shaheed, Rata, Race Course, Mangtal Feeders, from 08:00 a.m. to 01:00 a.m. Shakardara, Attock Rural, Hameed, Gondal, Mansar, Haji Shah, Sarka, Shadi Khan, AWC, Shahiya, Rashid Minhas, New City, Sony, Malwali, Kohsar Valley Feeders, from 09:00 p.m. to 02:00 p.m., Misryal Road, AMC, AFIRM, Gharial, Coral, Tarlai, Khanna East, Domail Feeders and surrounding areas.