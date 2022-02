IESCO notifies power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenanceand routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenanceand routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., NCI (Toba) Feeder, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Dina-3 Rohtas Feeder, From 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Falcon, Jinnah Camp, Noor Muhammad, Al Noor Colony, Curry Road, Khurram Colony, Muslim Town, Dhok Awan, Zaraj Housing Scheme, New Rawat, Bella Road, I-8 Center, I-8/3 , FHS, Pind Padiyan, Sang Jani, Shahullah Dutta, Sarai Kharboza, Dheerak, Kohsar Valley, Brahma, Bahtar, Malhwali, Soni, Kharpa, City, Maniwala, Mathial, Dhok Chowdhury, Pir Sohawa, Lohi Bhair, Ghauri Garden, Margalla Tower, G-9/1, I-10/1, F-11 Tower Feeders, from 08:00 AM to 05:00 PM, Beirut Gala Darbar Mai Toti, Khoi Rata City, Dana Bhal, Charohi Dongi, Siri, City, Karila, Jandrut Dabsi, Dotot, Majan, Nomanpura, Charohi, Bahtar Feeders and surroundings.