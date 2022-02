IESCO notifies power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued a power suspension programme for Sunday in various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued a power suspension programme for Sunday in various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 4:00 PM Dina-III Rohtas Feeders, From 08:00 AM to 5:00 PM Berot Gala, Darbar Mia Toti, Kio Ratta City, Dana Bahal, Chrio Dongi, Seri, city, Karala, Jand Root, Dabsi, Dandot, Mojan, Nomanpura, Charhoi Feeders, From 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM Ex-Lawer Colony, AOWHS, Wilayat Colony, Mehboob Shaheed, Morgah, Fuji Foundation Hospital, Pindi board, Park View, Sehala College , Chowk Pandori, From 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, Humayun Road, Jhanda, Rawalpindi-III, CNC, VIP Feeders, From 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Lilla Town, Ahmedabad, Safdar Shaheed, Sangio, Nathwala, Gulberg 5,7,8,9, Residencies- 17, Benazir Bhutto, RIC, Chaklala, Gangal, Makkah Chowk, Sector-4, Humayun Road, APHS, Rawalpindi-III Feeders, From 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, NCI (Toba) feeders From 07:00 AM to 07:00 PM, Paswal, MVHS-II, MPCH, Wapda Town, AWT4, ECHS, Sangjani, Valley, S.D.W, Shah Allah Ditta Feeders and surroundings.