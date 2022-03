IESCO notifies power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Raja Sultan, TB Hospital, Bagh Sardar, Gulshanabad, Eid Gah, Pepli, Blixar, Sohawa Court, Ghauri Dhamik, Kohsar Valley, Kalial, Gulshanabad, Dhok Noor, 502 Workshop, Adiala, Askari-14, Humayun-1, Humayun, Chara, Industrial, Al-Rizwan Mill, Feeders, From 10:00 am to 04:00 pm, NCI, Toba, Lilla Town, Ahmedabad, Sanghui Feeders, From 09:00 am to 04:00 pm, Beirut, Nambal, Sagharpur, Abdullahpur, CWO, Jalalpur Sharif, Grand Hyatt-1, Orchard Scheme, Ahmednagar, KSB, Islampura, Gadol-1 & 2, Col.

Sher Khan, Lala Rukh, Hussainabad. , Fazal Rahbar & Steel Feeders, From 08:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Beirut Gala Darbar Mai Toti, Khoi Rata City, Charohi Express, Dana Bhal, Charohi Dongi, Siri, City, Kariala, Jandroot Dabsi, Dotot, Mojan, Charohi Feeders from 08:00 AM to 06:00 PM, Major Riaz, UC Lakhan, Dhamyal Road, Gulshan Saeed, Captain Amir Shaheed, Kamalabad Feeders and surroundings.