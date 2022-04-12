UrduPoint.com

IESCO Notifies Power Suspension Programme

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2022 | 06:14 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 6 a.m to 10a.m, Kohallah, Khana-II, Darga, Gul Afshan, Mankayala, Sarkal, Dhudial Rural, Dhudial City, Doultala, Japan Road, River Garden Feeders, from 6a.m. to 11a.m, Race Course, Askari-II, Misryal Road, Iqbal Road, Social Security Hospital, Westridge Feeders and surroundings.

