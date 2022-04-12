IESCO notifies power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 6 a.m to 10a.m, Kohallah, Khana-II, Darga, Gul Afshan, Mankayala, Sarkal, Dhudial Rural, Dhudial City, Doultala, Japan Road, River Garden Feeders, from 6a.m. to 11a.m, Race Course, Askari-II, Misryal Road, Iqbal Road, Social Security Hospital, Westridge Feeders and surroundings.