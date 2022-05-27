UrduPoint.com

IESCO Notifies Power Suspension Programme

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2022 | 09:52 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Galshanabad, Major Masood, BB Shaheed, Rata, Race Course, Mangtal, DM Textile, Industrial, Railway Colony, Gulzar Shaheed, Askari XI, Misryal Road, Amir Hamza, Sagharpur. Abdullahpur, CWO, Jalalpur Sharif, Toba, Lillah Town, Ahmedabad, Matwa, New Kaliam, Old Kaliam, HPT-III, Industrial, Feeders, From 09:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Lohi Bhair, Coral, New Waheed.

Abad, Burma feeders, from 08:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Line Park, Wanhar, Daroot, Khwahian, Mail Feeders, from 08:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Mall Road, AWT, Kohistan Enclave, GOR, Industrial, New PTN, Pothohar, Pak Iron, Fazal Rubber, Mumtaz Steel Mill, MG Steel Mill, Fazal Ghee Mill, Capital Steel, Ittehad Foundry, H-8/2, International school, I-8/2, Taxila, AIOU, islam Pura, Col. Sher Khan, Dhok Fateh, Kachehri, DI Colony, Cantt:, Akhori, Bolniwal, CIS Feeder, From 06:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Beirut Gala Darbar Mai Toti, Khoi Rata City, Charohi Express, Dana Bhal , Charuhi Dungi, Siri, City, Kariala, Jandrut Dabsi, Dattot, Majajan, Charuhi feeders and surroundings.

