IESCO notifies power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Saturday issued a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to the IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Humayun Road, Jhanda, SBP, and from 7 a.m. to noon at Takbolani, Kariala, Sarai Alamgir, Khar, Shukrila and Puran Feeders, while from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 132 KV PAC Kamra Grid Station and its surroundings.