IESCO notifies power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday in various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended from 7 am to 12 noon, New Race Course, New Kalyam, Old Kalyam, HPT-3, Industrial, Golra, Shams Colony, Quaid-e-Azam, CWO, P&T Wani, EME Complex, Azhar Abbas, Jhangi, Zircon, Navy 1 & 2, Major Riaz, Lalazar, Jhaura, Mandi Bhalwal feeders from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm, River Garden feeders and surroundings.