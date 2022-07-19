IESCO notifies power suspension programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Katarian, Holy Family, F-Block, Bani, EME Complex, P&T Wini, Jhangi, CWO, Azharabad, Japan Road, River Garden, Fazal Ahmad Shaheed. , Chowah Khalsa Feeders, from 07:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Zaraj, Dhok Awan, New Rawat, Old Rawat, CWO, Sparco Feeders, from 07:00 AM to 02:00 AM, Patriata Feeder and surroundings.