IESCO notifies power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Misrial Road, New Race Course, Ameer Hamza, Radio Pakistan, Multabad, Peshawar Road, Range Road, Dhok Chaudharyan, Charing Cross, Westridge, Azharabad, Zircon Heights, Gollra, New Kliam, Old Kliam, HPT-III, Industrial, Mansoor Shaheed, CWO, Fazal Ahmed Shaheed, Chawah Khalsa, Main Bazaar, Mourt, Medina Town, Malkwal, Jhangi, Badhana Feeders, from 09:00 am to 02:00 pm. Patriata and surroundings.