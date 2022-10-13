UrduPoint.com

IESCO Notifies Power Suspension Programme

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2022 | 06:42 PM

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Chak Dolat, Pakwal, Club-1, Mohnara feeders and surroundings.

Related Topics

From Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Encroachments removed from Wadhu wah on court orde ..

Encroachments removed from Wadhu wah on court orders

1 minute ago
 TurkStream Will Not Replace Nord Streams, They Hav ..

TurkStream Will Not Replace Nord Streams, They Have Different Capacities - Pesko ..

2 minutes ago
 Iran Confirms Uranium Enrichment at 3rd Cascade of ..

Iran Confirms Uranium Enrichment at 3rd Cascade of Centrifuges at Natanz Plant - ..

2 minutes ago
 Rangers arrested street criminals

Rangers arrested street criminals

2 minutes ago
 Tajikistan Welcomes Transformation of CICA Into In ..

Tajikistan Welcomes Transformation of CICA Into International Organization - Pre ..

2 minutes ago
 Meeting reviewed measures to eliminate smog

Meeting reviewed measures to eliminate smog

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.