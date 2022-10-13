UrduPoint.com

IESCO Notifies Power Suspension Programme

Sumaira FH Published October 13, 2022 | 07:58 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Chak Dolat, Pakwal, Club-1, Mohnara feeders and surroundings.

