UrduPoint.com

IESCO Notifies Power Suspension Programme

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2022 | 06:20 PM

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Dhirkot, Chamankot, Ringla, Dana Express, Dhela, Minhas, Nimbal, Beirut, Ghaziabad Feeders, From 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Westridge, Rajabad, Zaraj, Dhok Awan, IST, New Rawat Feeders, From 08:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Golra, Shams Colony, Quaid-e-Azam International, Zircon Heights, Modern Flour Mill, Dhok Chowdhury, NRC, Charing Cross, Officer Colony, HPT, I-16 Markaz, I-16/3, FOECHS, I-16/1 Feeders, From 08:00 AM to 04:00 PM, PTV- 2, Industrial-1, Katarian, warid Telecom, Holi Family, New United Steel, M Hussain Steel, Industrial-2, Fazal Steel Mill, MG Steel Mill, Etihad Steel, Industrial-3, Multan Khurd Feeders, From 11:30 AM to 04:00 PM Amir Hamza, Lakho Road, I-16/3 PHA, I-16/3 Sector feeders and surroundings.

Related Topics

Multan Road Ghaziabad Beirut Warid Amir Hamza Family From Islamabad Electric Supply Company Flour

Recent Stories

Dr Yasmin orders preparing PC1 for girls hostel at ..

Dr Yasmin orders preparing PC1 for girls hostel at UCHS

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy shooter wins bronze medal in maiden ..

Pakistan Navy shooter wins bronze medal in maiden ISSF 2022 championship

6 minutes ago
 New UK Prime Minister to Restore Fracking Ban - Re ..

New UK Prime Minister to Restore Fracking Ban - Reports

6 minutes ago
 Arshad Sharif's postmortem completed at PIMS

Arshad Sharif's postmortem completed at PIMS

6 minutes ago
 Flood-hit Hindu families receives Diwali gifts

Flood-hit Hindu families receives Diwali gifts

6 minutes ago
 Awareness, destigmatization of mental health vital ..

Awareness, destigmatization of mental health vital to build a healthy society: P ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.