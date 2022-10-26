IESCO notifies power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 01:00 PM, Dhirkot, Chamankot, Ringla, Dana Express, Dhela, Minhas, Nimbal, Beirut, Ghaziabad Feeders, From 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Westridge, Rajabad, Zaraj, Dhok Awan, IST, New Rawat Feeders, From 08:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Golra, Shams Colony, Quaid-e-Azam International, Zircon Heights, Modern Flour Mill, Dhok Chowdhury, NRC, Charing Cross, Officer Colony, HPT, I-16 Markaz, I-16/3, FOECHS, I-16/1 Feeders, From 08:00 AM to 04:00 PM, PTV- 2, Industrial-1, Katarian, warid Telecom, Holi Family, New United Steel, M Hussain Steel, Industrial-2, Fazal Steel Mill, MG Steel Mill, Etihad Steel, Industrial-3, Multan Khurd Feeders, From 11:30 AM to 04:00 PM Amir Hamza, Lakho Road, I-16/3 PHA, I-16/3 Sector feeders and surroundings.