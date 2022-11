IESCO notifies power suspension programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 am to 02:00 pm, Islamabad Circle, Mahfouz Shaheed, Jinah Avenue, G-8, Iqbal Town, Tramree, ISI, Tufail Shaheed, Lohi Bhir, GHQ, G-10/2, GOR , PHA-II, G-11 Markaz, Kalingar Gandian, Bhara Kahu, Kaldana, Barin, Patriata, Peer Sohaw, International school, AIOU Feeders, Rawalpindi Circle, Hyder Chowk, Bani, B-Block, Gulzar Quaid, Khanna Road, Farooq Azam. ,Dhok Hakmdad, City, Fawara Chowk, Abu Bakar, Peer Wadhai, Muslimabad, Kayani Road, Race Course, Officer Colony, Shams Colony, Saham, Westridge, Rajahabad, Golra, Dhok Chowdhury, New Race Course, Charing Cross, Modern Flour Mill, Shams Colony, Quaid-e-Azam International Hospital, NRC, Zircon Heights Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Mall Road, Tipu Road, Chaklala, Swan Garden-1, Mora Nagyal, MSF, PGHS, Major Riaz , Kaliyal, Rajar, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Cantt, Rawat, Hanif Shaheed, Saip Abrar, Fazal Ahmed, New Chawah, Nara Mattur, Mandra, Jhata Hatial, Bengali, Nishan Haider, Gagan Feeders, Attock Circle, Mushtaq Hussain, Ghori, Haru.

, Dharek, Pind Pran, Sangjani, Shahia, Munirabad, AWC Housing, Rashid Minhas, Industrial, Hasan Abdal, Brahma, Hameed, Mansar, Qaziabad, Shahnaka, Shikradra, CIA, and Wesa, Nika Kalan, Maiwala, Pind Sultani, Kamrial, Galial, Gagan, Jhang, Amanpura Feeders, Jhelum Circle, F-5 Jeddah, Zebar Shaheed, F-3 Gul Afshan, Shakreela, Mandi Bhalwal, Shamsabad, Chhapran, Akram Shaheed. , F-8 Civil Line, F-2 Chipboard, F-10 Kala Base, Boren, Industrial, Hamlet, Gadari, Padyal, Chotala, New Sanghui, Colonel Muhammad Akram, Mankiala, Gujjar Khan, Main Bazar, Chhapar Sharif, Thakra, Kangar Thatti, Islampura Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Kariyala, Ara Bazar, Minigan, Manara, Main Bazar, Dera Muslim, Latifal, Durgi Rajgaon, Pinnwal, Dalwal, Bilkser, Pipli, Kot Gullah, Kot Shera, Medina Town, Dhok Pathan, Kot Sarang.

Thai, Darut, Mail, Vanhar, Bhikri, Dharnal Feeders, from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, GSO Circle Islamabad, PGHS Independent Feeder, from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Gujjar Khan, Mankiala, Islampura, Mandra-2, Thakra, Kangar Feeders and surroundings.