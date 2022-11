IESCO notifies power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Sunday issued a power suspension programme for Monday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Shakirullah, Satara Market, Wahidabad, Charrah, Khanna Fast, F-10/2, G-9/3, I-8/4, F.H.S, I -10/4, G-11/3, F-11 Center, Shahpur, Company Bagh, Kohala, Kotli Sattian, Buri Imam, T&T, Treat, Bhara Kahu. 2, Golf City, Bhara Kahu, NIH, Angori, NCP, Mangyal, Shahdara, Shahpur, Desto, Athal, Rawalpindi Circle, Raja Sultan, A Block, Muzamal Town, Nora Road, Jinnah Camp, Service Road, City, Fowara Chowk, Jinnah Road, Dhok Hasu, Khayaban Sir Syed, Abu Bakar, Tench Bhatta, NRC, Captain Amir, Bajnyal, I-14/3, Bibi Shaheed, Golra Shams Colony, Quaid-e-Azam International Hospital, Modern Flour Mill, NRC, Charing Cross, Dhok Chowdhury, Zircon Heights, Westridge, Rajahabad, New Race Course, P&T Wini, CWO, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Hyder Road, Jail Park, River Garden, Model Town, Topi Pump, KH Road, Chontra, Hayal, Qureshi Abad, Jhawara, Dhok Awan, Zaraj, IST, Nad, Color City, New Chawah, Fazal Ahmed, Panjar, Mandra, New Kaliam, Bahr Kalial, Nishan Haider, Mahuta, Attock Circle, Nawaz Shaheed, Margalla, Nawababad, Nisar Shaheed, Museum, Industrial Estate Bahtar, Lal Zar, Khanabad, Lal Rukh, Ahmed Nagar, Burhan, Hazro, Muski.

Nabad, Tin Mela, Akhori, Hattian, GBHP, Qaziabad, Sarka, Shadi Khan, Soni, Kharpa, Azim Shaheed, Nara, Mahfouz Shaheed, Khore, Khanda, Gul Muhammad, Jhelum Circle, F-5 Jeddah, Zebar. Shaheed, F-3 Gul Afshan, Shukrila, Mandi Bhalwal, Shamsabad, Chhapran, Akram Shaheed, F-8 Civil Line, F-2 Chip Borr, F-10 Black Base, Boren, Industrial, Hamlet, Mangala Cantt, Captain Nisar Shaheed, Bhagwal. ,Khaklian, Colonel Muhammad Akram, Matwa, Ghori Dhamek, Chhapar Sharif, Kantrela, Dora Badhal, Samot, Chakwal Circle, Tharpal, Mult Chowk, Murid, Miani, Manara, Islamia Chowk, Adi, Dhadyal Rural, Sehgalabad, Sarkal, C. S Shah, Jalap River, Lilla Town, KS Manir, Jalalpur, Dharnal, Sukhu, Main Bazar, Malkwal, Dhalar, Mugla, Khahian Feeders, GSO Circle, 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Mushtaq Hussain, Kala Khan, PM C Feeders, 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM, Reliance Mill, Bhal, Mansoor Shaheed, IFM, Jarrar Comp Feeders and surroundings.