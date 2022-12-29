UrduPoint.com

IESCO Notifies Power Suspension Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2022 | 07:40 PM

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM Mianwala, Mithial, Azeem Shaheed, Bhatiot, Chajjimar, Kisran feeders and surrounding areas.

