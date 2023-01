IESCO notifies power suspension programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to the IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Islamabad Circle G-6/3, Supermarket, Iqbal Town, Chara, CDA Office, Sharifabad, Khanna East, F-8 Markaz, G-9 Express, I-8/2, I-10/2, Golra-2, Kalingar, Bhara Kahu, Company Bagh, Barian, Patriata, Upper Topa, Peer Sohawah, Rehara, A.Q.Khan, NIH, Mahfouz Shaheed, Club-1 Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle E-Block, Benazir Bhutto Hospital, Kuri Road, Al Noor Colony, Farooq Azam, Dhok Hekmad, City, Major Masood, Jama Masjid, Gwalmandi, Industrial, Gulzar Shaheed, Bani, Azizabad, Radio Pak, Goltra, MFM, Chakra, Lakho Road, Mohanpura, Charing Cross, Misrial Road Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Kashmir Road, Adam ji Road, Chaklala, Jail Park-1, Humak, Gulistan Colony, Lalazar, Kalyal, Gulshan Fatima, Shah Jeevan, Cantt, Chowk Pandori ,Lahtrar 1, SEP Abrar, Ghazan Khan, Mandra-2, Bisali, Bhangali, Nishan-e-Haider, Chack Baily Khan-2 Feeders, Attock Circle, Nawaz Shaheed, Ghori, Haru, Beirut, Bin Bhola, Shahullah Dutta, Sarai Kharboza, Shaiya, Munirabad, AWC Housing, Rashid Minhas, Burhan, Ghor Ghishti, Shamsabad, Bolani, Kamra Rural, Bagh Nelap, Darya Shar F, Muslim Town, Malho Wali, Mianwala, Qutbal, Chhab, Kamdial, Ahmedal, Gul Muhammad, Khanda Feeders, Jhelum Circle, F-7 Kachhari, Sana Allah Shaheed, CMH Jhelum, Shukrila, Khohar, F-8 Civil Line, F -2 Chipboard, F-10 Kala Base, Borian, Industrial, Hamlet, Mangala Cantt, Capt.

Nisar Shaheed, Bhagwal, Chattara, Col. Muhammad Akram, Matwa, City Suhawa, Mil Awan, Thakra, Islampura Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Kariala, Ara Bazar, Mengan, Sarpak, Adhi, Latifal, Dhoda, Sarkal, Katas, Rawal, Ahmedabad, Pind Dadan Khan, Sughdpur, Hasal, Dharnal, Sukha, Medina Town, Dhok Pathan, Kot Sarang, Thahi, Multan Khard, Tuman feeders and surrounding areas.