IESCO notifies power suspension programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ):Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle Bani Gala, Imran Khan, CDA Flats, Abdul Rahim, G-8 Center, Highway, Tamir, Tramiree, F-8/2, G-9 Express, International School, PTV-II, PTCL, I-10/1, Bela Road, New Shah Allah Dutta, Rahara, CM Pak Zong, Bahria Enclave, Isolation Hospital, Sunny Bank, Cecil, Kohala, Pearl Cantonment, Kotli Sattian, Balawara, Bari Imam, I-8/4, I-8 Markaz Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle Hyder Road, Adamji Road, Rahmatabad.I, CBR.II, Parkview, Jhanda, Humayun.I, Adiala, Runyal, Gurja.I, Chongi No. 22, Rawat, Kahota City. II, Dobiran, Hamid Jhangi, Jhata Hatial, Sukhu, Nishan Haider, Mahuta, Khasala, Park View, Morgah, RBISE, Fuji Foundation Hospital Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Katarian, Affendi Colony, Shaheed Mohammad Deen, Noora Road, Service Road Feeders, Attock Circle, Jalala, Sher Shah Suri, Dhirak, Wapda Town, AWC Housing, Shahiya, Munirabad, Rashid Minhas, Burhan, Shafi Chauhan, Hazroh, Wesa, Kamra Rural, Shikardara, Ghorghashti, Dar-es-Salaam Colony, Gharibwal, Bhatiyot, Nara, Dharnal, Khore, Gul Muhammad, Khanda, Jhang, Maskinabad, Fazahia, Holy Family, F-Block, Bani Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Langarpur, Ajmal Shaheed, Bolani, Fatehpur, F-6 Machine Mohalla, Pakhwal, M Riaz Shaheed, Dena.

1 Bakrala, Bhagwal, Chotala, Dena City, Matwa, Ghori Dhamek, Chhapar Sharif, Thakra, Islampura Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Tharpal, Line Park , Jamalwal, Khairpur, Islamia Chowk, Daulatala, Dhadyal Rural, Dhoda, Chakral, CS Shah, Ahmedabad, Kachhari, Kursal, Kot Gullah, Kot Shera, Malkwal, Dhalar, Mugla, Multan Khurd, Taman, Dandut Feeders, GSO Circle, from 11:00 am to 05:00 pm, Khoi Ratta Express, Cheruhi Dungi, Dana Bhal, Sharee, Cheruhi Express feeders and surrounding areas.