IESCO notifies power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 am to 02:00 pm, Rawalpindi City Circle, Bajnial Feeder, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Islamabad Feed Mill, Jatha Hathial, Pind Jhatla, Lab-II, Lab-I, Reliance Waving Mill, Bhall, Jarar Camp, Chahan, Chauntra, Rajjar, Chakri, SPD, SPF Feeders and surrounding areas.