IESCO notifies power suspension programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Sunday issued power suspension programme for Monday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Islamabad Circle, Anguri, NCP, Mengyal, Shahdara, Shahpur, Iqbal Street, Peer Suhawah, Quaid-e-Azam University, Punjab House, Bri Imam, Mandala, Athal, NIH Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Medina Colony, Masryal Road, Multabad, Dhok Chowdhury, Nogzi, Bajnyal Feeders, Cantt Circle Rawalpindi, Chahan, Chontra, Rajar, Chakri, SPD, SPF Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Mayani, Munara feeders, Jhelum Circle, Domeli, Bhagwal feeders and surrounding areas.