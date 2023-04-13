IESCO notifies power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Islamabad Circle, Angori, NCP, Mangial, Shadara, Shahpur, Khaya Ban Iqbal, Pir Sohawa, QA University, Punjab House, Bari Imam, Mandla, Athal, NIH Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Dera Muslim feeder and surrounding areas.