IESCO Notifies Power Suspension Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2023 | 03:10 PM

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Chahan, Chontra, Rajar, Chakri, SPD, SPF, Kahota City.II, Hanif Shaheed, Army Flats, RA Bazar, Islamabad Feed Mill , Jhata Hatial, Bisali, Pind Jatla, Lab.II, Lab.I, Reliance Weaving Mill, Industrial, Bhal, Jarrar Comp Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle Kayani Road, Westridge Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Basharat, CS Shah, Tharpal Feeders and surrounding areas.

