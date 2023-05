IESCO notifies power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Fresh Town, Karpa, Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, EME Complex, P&T Wini, Jhangi, Azharabad, Westridge, Rajahabad, Golla, Shams Colony , Quaid-e-Azam International, Zircon Heights, MFM, Dhok Chowdhury, NRC, Charing Cross, Kayani Road, Tench Bhatta Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Kahota City.

II, Hanif Shaheed, Army Flats, RA Bazar, Islamabad Feed Mill, Jhata Hatial, Bisali, Pind Jatla, Lab.I & II, Reliance Weaving Mill, Industrial, Bhal, Jarrar Comp Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Cantt, CMH Jhelum, Sanghui, Chotala, Domeli, New Khanqah, Shah Safar Feeders, Chakwal. Circle, Bisharat, CS Shah, Tharpal Feeders, Attock Circle, from 08:00 am to 01:00 pm, Kamra Rural, Mansar, Gondal, Haji Shah, Hameed, Shadi Khan, Sarka, Shamsabad, Ghorghashti, Bara Zee, Miskeen. Abad, Shah Dir, Radio Pak. 1 & 2, Lawrencepur, Qazi Abad, GBHP Colony, Shafi Chauhan Feeders and surrounding areas.