IESCO notifies power suspension programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Highway, Iqbal Town, Zia Masjid, Service Road East, Tufail Shaheed, Charah, Farash Town, Karpa, Suhdaran Road Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, EME Complex , P&T Wini, Jhangi, Azharabad, Dhok Hasu, Major Masood, Gulshanabad, Industrial, Dhok Mangatal, Kayani Road, Tench Bhatta, Mohanpura Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Kahota City-II, Hanif Shaheed, Army Flats, RA Bazar, IST, New Rawat, Fazal Ahmad Shaheed, Choah Khalsa, Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Mandi Bhalwal, F-3 Gul Afshan, Smoot Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Basharat Feeder, Attock Circle, from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM Shadi Khan, Sirka, Shamsabad, Ghorghashti, Barazee, Maskinabad, Shah Deer, Radio Pak. 1 & 2, Lawrencepur, Qaziabad, GBHP Colony, Shafi Chauhan Feeder and surrounding areas.