IESCO notifies power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, Jun 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM Islamabad Circle, Naval-I & II, Anguri, NCP, Mangyal, Shahdara, Shahpur, Khayban Iqbal, Peer Suhawah, Quaid-e-Azam University, Punjab House, Buri Imam, Mandala, Athal, NIH Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, River Garden.

I & II, Sohan Garden.II, Park View, Pindi board, Morgah, Kahota City.II, Hanif Shaheed, Shahpur, Dhok Noor Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Bagh Sardara, Social Security, Industrial, Peer Wadhai, Rajahabad, Dhok Chowdhury, Masryal Road, Madina Colony, Askari XI, Race Course, Iqbal Road, Subhan Shaheed Feeders, Chakwal Circle, CS Shah, Dandot, Bisharat Feeders, From 08:00 AM to 13:00 PM, Attock Circle, Pind Paran, Valley, Gulshan Sehat, Sangjani, Shahullah Dutta, AWT-4, MVCHS, MPCHSB-17, Paswal, Sarai Kharboza, Taxila. I & II, Sher Shah Suri Feeders and surrounding areas.