IESCO Notifies Power Suspension Programme

Faizan Hashmi Published July 30, 2023 | 07:00 PM

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Sunday issued power suspension programme for Monday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 2:00 PM Islamabad Circle, Upper Topa, Patriata, TDCP Feeders, From 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Islamabad Circle, Highway, Zia Masjid, Service Road East, Iqbal Town Feeders Rawalpindi City Circle, Fazahia, Nogzi, Bajnyal, Azizabad, People's Colony Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Rahmatabad-1feeder, Chakwal Circle, Chakaral, Sarkal, Latifal Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Express Mangala, Madu Kals Feeder, Attock Circle, Pind Pran, Valley, Gulshan Sehat, Sangjani, Shahullah Dutta, AWT 4, MVCHS, MPCHS B-17, Paswal, Sarai Kharboza Feeders and surrounding areas.

