IESCO notifies power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2023) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Islamabad Circle, Pir Sohawah, New PTN, Potohar Steel, FHS, I-8/4 Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, P&T Winny, Shams Colony, Nest Road, Fazahia-I & II, Top City, Mumtaz City, Bajnyal, F-17/1 & 2, Nogzi, Gulzar Shaheed, Service Road, Muslim Town, KRL, Jinnah Camp Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Shah Jeevan Colony, Fuji Foundation , Mehboob Shaheed, Karnab Kaswal Feeder, Chakwal Circle, Medina Town, Murt, Tala Gang City, Besharat, Khairpur Feeders, Attock Circle, Pur Miana, Rashid Minhas, Shahia, Garhi Afghana, Bohi Ghar, Salar Gah, Ghori, Kamra Rural.

, Mansar, Gondal, Haji Shah, Hameed, Ghorghashti, Barazee, Maskinabad, Shah Deer, Radio Pak. I & II, Larnpur, Qaziabad, GBHP Colony Feeders and surrounding areas.