IESCO Notifies Power Suspension Programme
Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2024 | 07:30 PM
Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.
According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 AM to 13:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Lohi Bhair Feeder, Rawalpindi City Circle, Gulzar Quaid, Khanna Road, BBH, Lakho, C Block, Fazaia I & II, Bijnyal, Top City, Mumtaz City, F-17/1 & 2, Nogzi Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, SPD-II, RIC, Gracey Line, Major Riaz, Lala Zar, Jhawara, Dhamyal I, Gulshan Saeed, Lalkarti, Cantt, UC Lakhan, Shah Jeevan, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Qasim Base Feeder, Attock Circle, Malhwali Feeder, Jhelum Circle, F-2 Chipboard, Industrial, Boren, Khaikholian, New Sanghui, Chotala.
,Kantrela, Sohawa Kachhari, Main Bazar Feeders, Chakwal Circle, CS Shah, Dandut Feeders, GSO Circle from 07:00 AM to 05:00 PM, City-II, Shahekha-II, Khadimabad, Unha Town-I & II Feeders and surrounding areas.
Recent Stories
IHC seeks cases details from provinces against Gandapur
Police break up pro-Palestinian demos in Amsterdam, Berlin
MCF purchases new machinery
UN chief urges Israel to halt escalation, crossings be re-opened
China hospital attack leaves two dead, 21 wounded
FWMC staff activated for cleanliness of 4 model roads
Karachi Bling Special edition SEP Fashion Summit concludes
Dolphin force arrests 120 POs, 170 dacoits during current year
Passport fees update: Check latest details here
Huge quantity of unregistered medicines recovered
Zi Solar, Trina Solar join hands to accelerate solar energy adoption
Babar Azam eyes multiple records during Ireland, England tours
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC seeks cases details from provinces against Gandapur1 minute ago
-
MCF purchases new machinery1 minute ago
-
Dolphin force arrests 120 POs, 170 dacoits during current year6 minutes ago
-
Passport fees update: Check latest details here22 minutes ago
-
Huge quantity of unregistered medicines recovered6 minutes ago
-
Zi Solar, Trina Solar join hands to accelerate solar energy adoption17 minutes ago
-
Rs 821.7m fine imposed on 7834 electricity thieves, 6234 arrested in 241 days: FESCO spokesman18 minutes ago
-
German CG calls on Sindh Governor18 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM Maryam briefed on CBD projects1 hour ago
-
Development of education sector, top priority of Govt: Provincial Minister of Universities and Board ..36 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas MP demands action against illegal encroachments on LBOD, Dhoro Nala36 minutes ago
-
Pak-China Lab for AI&SA established at UAF58 minutes ago