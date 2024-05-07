IESCO notifies power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 AM to 13:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Lohi Bhair Feeder, Rawalpindi City Circle, Gulzar Quaid, Khanna Road, BBH, Lakho, C Block, Fazaia I & II, Bijnyal, Top City, Mumtaz City, F-17/1 & 2, Nogzi Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, SPD-II, RIC, Gracey Line, Major Riaz, Lala Zar, Jhawara, Dhamyal I, Gulshan Saeed, Lalkarti, Cantt, UC Lakhan, Shah Jeevan, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Qasim Base Feeder, Attock Circle, Malhwali Feeder, Jhelum Circle, F-2 Chipboard, Industrial, Boren, Khaikholian, New Sanghui, Chotala.

,Kantrela, Sohawa Kachhari, Main Bazar Feeders, Chakwal Circle, CS Shah, Dandut Feeders, GSO Circle from 07:00 AM to 05:00 PM, City-II, Shahekha-II, Khadimabad, Unha Town-I & II Feeders and surrounding areas.