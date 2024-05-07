Open Menu

IESCO Notifies Power Suspension Programme

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2024 | 07:30 PM

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 AM to 13:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Lohi Bhair Feeder, Rawalpindi City Circle, Gulzar Quaid, Khanna Road, BBH, Lakho, C Block, Fazaia I & II, Bijnyal, Top City, Mumtaz City, F-17/1 & 2, Nogzi Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, SPD-II, RIC, Gracey Line, Major Riaz, Lala Zar, Jhawara, Dhamyal I, Gulshan Saeed, Lalkarti, Cantt, UC Lakhan, Shah Jeevan, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Qasim Base Feeder, Attock Circle, Malhwali Feeder, Jhelum Circle, F-2 Chipboard, Industrial, Boren, Khaikholian, New Sanghui, Chotala.

,Kantrela, Sohawa Kachhari, Main Bazar Feeders, Chakwal Circle, CS Shah, Dandut Feeders, GSO Circle from 07:00 AM to 05:00 PM, City-II, Shahekha-II, Khadimabad, Unha Town-I & II Feeders and surrounding areas.

Related Topics

Islamabad Road Rawalpindi Circle Chakwal Jhelum Attock Sohawa Gulshan From Top Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

IHC seeks cases details from provinces against Gan ..

IHC seeks cases details from provinces against Gandapur

1 minute ago
 Police break up pro-Palestinian demos in Amsterdam ..

Police break up pro-Palestinian demos in Amsterdam, Berlin

1 minute ago
 MCF purchases new machinery

MCF purchases new machinery

1 minute ago
 UN chief urges Israel to halt escalation, crossing ..

UN chief urges Israel to halt escalation, crossings be re-opened

1 minute ago
 China hospital attack leaves two dead, 21 wounded

China hospital attack leaves two dead, 21 wounded

1 minute ago
 FWMC staff activated for cleanliness of 4 model ro ..

FWMC staff activated for cleanliness of 4 model roads

6 minutes ago
Karachi Bling Special edition SEP Fashion Summit c ..

Karachi Bling Special edition SEP Fashion Summit concludes

6 minutes ago
 Dolphin force arrests 120 POs, 170 dacoits during ..

Dolphin force arrests 120 POs, 170 dacoits during current year

6 minutes ago
 Passport fees update: Check latest details here

Passport fees update: Check latest details here

22 minutes ago
 Huge quantity of unregistered medicines recovered

Huge quantity of unregistered medicines recovered

6 minutes ago
 Zi Solar, Trina Solar join hands to accelerate sol ..

Zi Solar, Trina Solar join hands to accelerate solar energy adoption

17 minutes ago
 Babar Azam eyes multiple records during Ireland, E ..

Babar Azam eyes multiple records during Ireland, England tours

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan