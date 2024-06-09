IESCO Notifies Power Suspension Programme
Umer Jamshaid Published June 09, 2024 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Sunday notified two-day power suspension programme for Monday and Tuesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.
According to IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Monday From 07:00 AM to 10:00 AM, Rawalpindi City Circle, Katarian feeder, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Media Town-II feederOn Tuesday From 07:00 AM to 10:00 AM, Rawalpindi City Circle, F-Block Feeder, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, CBR-I Feeder and surrounding areas.
