IESCO Notifies Power Suspension Programme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2024 | 10:26 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday (December 5) for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday (December 5) for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Jhang Saidan, Karur, F-6 Blue Area, Pandorian, Sohdaran Road, Khanna Dak, G-8, Ayub Market, G-10/4, I-9/4, Old Exchange, G-13/4, Golden Heights, Shahpur, Kaldana, Dhila, Kotli Satyan, Balawra, Pir Sohawa Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Ghousia Colony, PTCL, Hyderi Chowk, National Market, Asghar Mall, Muzammil Town, Fazahiya, Tariq Shaheed, Airport, Zafarul Haq, Iqbal Road.II, Major Masood, Jamia Masjid, Gowalmandi, Dhok Najo, Mangtal, Asghar Mall, People Colony, Dhok Chaudhryan, Captain Amir Shaheed, Jhangi, Pindhon, Mohan Pura Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Bank Road-II, Dhok Farman Ali, Rahmatabad.II, Jail Park.I, RCCI Express, Sarwar Shaheed, Sohan, FF Hospital, Pepsi Cola, Wilayat Complex, Gulistan Colony, Pindi Board, AOWHS, Park View, Major Riaz, PGHS, Dhamyal, UC Lakhan, Jhawara, Chahan, Chowk. Pandori, Japan Road, Nar, KRL Colony, THQ, Kambili Sadiq, Nara Matur, Mandra.II, Pind Jatla, Bahr Kalial, Syed Kasran, CB Khan.

II Feeders, Attock Circle, Sher Shah Suri, Taxila, HMC Road, Nisar Shaheed, Museum, Kohistan Enclave, Punjab Small Industries, Paswal, Purmiana, Garhi Afghana, Islampora, Babarakhi, Kohsar Valley, Hazro, Gondal, Ghorghashti, Aminabad, Shadi Khan, Sarka, Attock Cantt, Kharapa, Gharibwal, Azim Shaheed, Murat, Bhinder, Kamrial, Laniwala, Anjar Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Ajmal Shaheed, Langarpur, Mandi Bhalwal, Shukrila, Sarai Alamgir, Chhapran, Shamsabad, F-6 Machine Mohalla, Pakhwal, City Housing, M Riaz Shaheed, Gadari, Padial, Nathwala, Safdar Shaheed, F-12 Singhoi, Mumtaz Shaheed, Dinah.4 City, Hayat Sir Road, Sohawa Kutchery, Baba Shaheed, Karsal, Islampura Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Baharpur, Ara Bazar, Mureed, Kallar Kahar, Sarpak, Daulatala, Latifal, Durgi Rajgan, Sarkal, C.S.Shah, Darya Jalap, Lilla Town, K.S. Maniz, Sagarpur, Hasal, D.S.Bilawal, Dhok Ghazan, Dharnaka, Dharnal, Kot Gula, Kot Shera, Lawah, Pachand, Sukka, Malkwal, Mugla, Dharmand Feeders, GSO Circle, From 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Holy Family, Katarian, Banni Chowk, Tufail Shaheed, Alipur, Charah, New Lab.II, Panstick-I, Sohan, AOWHS.I, Parkview, IST, Zaraj.I, Sarwar Shaheed, Wilayat Complex, Jail Park-I, RCCI Express, Pindi Board, FF Hospital, Pepsi, Zaraj-II, Zeta Mall-1, Sakasar, Lawah, Dharnal, Lahtrar, Balawara, Karor, Kotli Sattian feeders and surrounding areas.

