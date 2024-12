IESCO notifies power suspension programme

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Kror, Scheme.II, Zia Masjid, Highway, S RD Road, G-8 Markaz, Faisal Masjid, G-9/3, I-8 Markaz, Carriage Factory, G-13/4 Extension, F-11/1, Rahara, CM Pak Zong, Kurry, Isolation Hospital, PHA-I, Pindi Point, Beruit, Kotli Satyan, Shahdara Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Dhok Hasso, Pirwadhai, Quaidabad, Muslimabad, Industrial, Social Security, Bagh Sardaran, Dhok Mangtal, Alamabad, DM Mills, Ratta, Railway Colony, Rajaabad, Affandi Colony, New Malpur, National Market, Khurram Colony, Khanna Road, Farooq Azam, Gangal, Tamasmaabad, Fawara Chowk, Jinnah Road, Liaquat Bagh, Abu Bakar, Sarafa Bazaar, Mangtal, Dhok Hasso, Industrial, Alamabad, Social Security Hospital, Muslimabad, Quaidabad, Bagh Sardaran, Tench Bhatta, Railway Colony, Radio Pak-I, Bajnial, Bajnial-II, Noon, Ratta Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Mehboob Shaheed, Park View, Pindi Board, Jail Park-I, Car Chowk, Zaraj.I&II, Zeta.I, IST, Dhok Awan, Mohra Nagyal, Bank Road-I, Tipu Road, Bostan Khan Road, Model Town, Murree Bururi, Morgaha, Humayun Road, Shahpur, Gulistan Fatima, Girja.

I, Chungi No.22, Chountra, New Choah, Fazl Ahmed Shaheed, Mansoor Shaheed, Kahuta City.II, Sep Abrar, Ghazan Khan, Sagri, Hamid Jhungi, Kaliam, Karnab Kaswal, Nishan Haider, Mahuta Feeders, Attock Circle, Bohi Ghar, Haru, Nawbabad, Jalala, Faisal Hill.II, Faisal Hill.I, Kala Khan, PM Colony, Wapda Town, Shahia, Rashid Minhas, AWC Housing, Munirabad, Hasan Abdal, Hussainabad, Ahmed Nagar, Shah Deer, Qaziabad, Hattian, Shamsabad, Power Channel Colony, Nar Topa, Attock. Rural, Wesa, Soni, Pindi Gheap City, Kasran, Jhang, Nad, Khore, Galial, Ahmedal, Mahfouz Shaheed, Gagan, Aman Pur feeders, Jhelum Circle, F-5 Jeddah, New Cantt Jhelum, Seela, Nugran, CMH Jhelum, Bolani, Khore, F-8 Civil Line, Akram Shaheed, Jakhar, Dina-3 Rohtas, Chamala, Dina-1 Bakrala, Sohan, New Domeli, Khai. Kalia, Khokhran, Gujjar Khan, Matwa, Scheme-I, Pindmate Khan, Khalia, Chhapar Sharif, Thakra, Kangar Thatti, Islampura, Qazian Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Bhawan, Line Park, Megan, Khairpur, Islamia Chowk, Adi, Dhadyal Rural, Malhal Mughlan, Chakral, Basharat, Rawal, Katas, Kachhari, Jalalpur, Bilkasar, Murat, Akwal, Bilalabad, Bhadyal, Patwali feeders, GSO Circle, From 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM, 132KV Nust, N.D.C-I Grid Stations, Amin Chowk, Mohammadi Chowk, I-10/4, HFF-1,2,3,4 & 5, HMC-1 & 2 feeders and surrounding areas.