IESCO Notifies Power Suspension Programme

Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2024 | 10:17 PM

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period From 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Rawalpindi City Circle, Peshawar Road, Charing Cross, Jhangi, P&T Wani, EME Complex, Quaid-e-Azam International Hospital, Shams Colony, Azharabad, CWO, Golra, Saham Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Rawalpindi 3-, VIP, Bank Road II-, Pakistan Railways, City Center Feeders, GSO Circle, from 10:00 AM to 05:00 PM, 132KV Kahuta KRL Feeders, from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Rajaabad, Westridge, Jhangi, Peshawar Road, P&T, EME, Quaid-e-Azam, Saham, Rajaabad, Feeders and surrounding areas.

