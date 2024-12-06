IESCO Notifies Power Suspension Programme
Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2024 | 10:17 PM
Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.
According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period From 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Rawalpindi City Circle, Peshawar Road, Charing Cross, Jhangi, P&T Wani, EME Complex, Quaid-e-Azam International Hospital, Shams Colony, Azharabad, CWO, Golra, Saham Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Rawalpindi 3-, VIP, Bank Road II-, Pakistan Railways, City Center Feeders, GSO Circle, from 10:00 AM to 05:00 PM, 132KV Kahuta KRL Feeders, from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Rajaabad, Westridge, Jhangi, Peshawar Road, P&T, EME, Quaid-e-Azam, Saham, Rajaabad, Feeders and surrounding areas.
Recent Stories
Toddler mauled to death by leopard in IIOJK's handwara village
Cricket: South Africa v Sri Lanka 2nd Test scores
Jam Kamal Khan calls on Governor Mandokhail
Commissioner Karachi, DIG Traffic visit different districts of city
NEPRA slashes Rs 1.14 per unit in power tariff for Oct
NA Committee on Science and Technology meeting called off over absence of key of ..
NBA to return to China after six years with pre-season games: reports
Toddler mauled to death by Leopard in IIOJK
China's opening-up injects momentum into world economy: Pakistani Expert
Norris fastest as Leclerc hit with 10-place grid penalty in Abu Dhabi
UK's Guardian agrees sale of world's oldest Sunday paper
ATC adjourns hearing of May-9 cases till Dec 13
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Toddler mauled to death by leopard in IIOJK's handwara village6 minutes ago
-
Jam Kamal Khan calls on Governor Mandokhail10 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi, DIG Traffic visit different districts of city10 minutes ago
-
NEPRA slashes Rs 1.14 per unit in power tariff for Oct10 minutes ago
-
NA Committee on Science and Technology meeting called off over absence of key officials10 minutes ago
-
ATC adjourns hearing of May-9 cases till Dec 1315 minutes ago
-
Meta's e-commerce platforms popular in Pakistan; Mashhood6 minutes ago
-
NEPRA approves Winter Package submitted by Govt21 minutes ago
-
Rana rejects preconditions for initiating political talks6 minutes ago
-
Azam Tarar announces establishment of National Commission for Rights of Minorities soon6 minutes ago
-
Punjab eases restrictions on market timings as smog decreases6 minutes ago
-
PTI facing cases on violating laws, disrupting peace: Malik6 minutes ago