IESCO notifies power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday notified a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, PC, TDCP, MCM, Gharayal, Kohala, Sunny Bank, G-8/2, Tufeel Shaheed, N.Lab.I, Sohan, Lohi Bhair, F-10/4, Peshawar Mor, H8, New Exchange, Golra.II, F-11 Tower, Shahpur, Pindi Point, Upper Topa, University Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Dhok Hasso, Pirodhai, Quaidabad, Muslimabad, Industrial, Social Security, Bagh Sardaran, Dhok Mangtal, Alamabad, DM Mill, Ratta, Railway Colony, 4th Road, New Malpur, Khurram Colony, KRL, Muslim Town, Airport, Zar-ul-Haq, Jamia Masjid, Gulshanabad, Gowalmandi, Dhok Khaba, Mangatal, Social Security Hospital, Muslimabad, Rajahabad, Tench Bhata, Radio Pak.I, Bajniyal, Bijniyal.II, Range Road Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Fuji Foundation, Morgah, Mehboob Shaheed, Mohra Nagyal, Wilayat Complex, X-Liar, AOWHS, Park View, Pindi Board, Jail Park.I, Car Chowk, Hyder Road, Tipu Road, Rahmatabad.I, Sohan, National Park, Humayun Road, Gulshanabad, Kohala, Gurja.I, Jhawara, Chakri, New Chuah, Fazal Ahmed Shaheed, Sahala College, Sagri, Nad, Kambili Sadiq, Nara Matur, Mandira, PAECHS, Sukhu, Syed Kasran, Gagan Feeders, Attock Circle, Sangjani, Pind Pran, PM Colony, Shahia, Rashid Minhas, AWC Housing, Munirabad, Shafi Chauhan, Brahma, Baba Rakhi, Taxila, Sher Shah Suri, Haru, Nisar Shaheed, Museum, Shah Dir, Haji Shah, Ghorghashti, Tin Mela, Bagh Nelab, Wisa, PM Housing City, Karpa, Mithial, Graceland, Jhelum Circle, Ajmal Shaheed, Langarpur, Bolani, Kariala, Kharkha, Fatehpur, F-6 Machine Mahalla, Jakhar, Dinah.

III Rohtas, Chamala, Madukalis, Sohan, New Domeli, Chotala, Khokhran, Gujjar Khan, Matwa, Scheme. I, Pind Mate Khan, Baba Shaheed, Dora Bhadial, Kangar Thatti, Islampura, Feeders, Chakwal. Circle, Khanpur, Kariala, Mulat Chowk, Megan, Manara, Jund Awan, Dhadyal Express, Malhal Mughlan, Pinnawal, CS Shah, Jalap River, Katas, Kachhari, Sagarpur, Kot Chaudharyan, Lava, Dharabi, Dhalar, Mugla, Dharmand Feeders, From 08:00 AM to 05:00 PM, Naumanpura. I & III Feeders, GSO Circle, from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Innp, CNC Lab, N Lab.I, O Lab, CNC.I, Pinstitch.II & III, Tamir, New Lab-III, Karpa, Simli Dam, Nilop, Pinstitch Colony, Frash Town, Jhangi Saidan, Taxila, SS Suri, Haru, Bohighar, BOC, HMC.III, R/Poulc, Salar Gah, SSD Wah, Engr University, Ghauri, Nawazish Shaheed, Nisar Shaheed, Museum, Margalla, HMC Road, HMC II-3, Labor Complex, Bolani, Fatehpur, Kariala Feeders and surrounding areas.