Open Menu

IESCO Notifies Power Suspension Programme

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2024 | 07:01 PM

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday notified a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday notified a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, PC, TDCP, MCM, Gharayal, Kohala, Sunny Bank, G-8/2, Tufeel Shaheed, N.Lab.I, Sohan, Lohi Bhair, F-10/4, Peshawar Mor, H8, New Exchange, Golra.II, F-11 Tower, Shahpur, Pindi Point, Upper Topa, University Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Dhok Hasso, Pirodhai, Quaidabad, Muslimabad, Industrial, Social Security, Bagh Sardaran, Dhok Mangtal, Alamabad, DM Mill, Ratta, Railway Colony, 4th Road, New Malpur, Khurram Colony, KRL, Muslim Town, Airport, Zar-ul-Haq, Jamia Masjid, Gulshanabad, Gowalmandi, Dhok Khaba, Mangatal, Social Security Hospital, Muslimabad, Rajahabad, Tench Bhata, Radio Pak.I, Bajniyal, Bijniyal.II, Range Road Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Fuji Foundation, Morgah, Mehboob Shaheed, Mohra Nagyal, Wilayat Complex, X-Liar, AOWHS, Park View, Pindi Board, Jail Park.I, Car Chowk, Hyder Road, Tipu Road, Rahmatabad.I, Sohan, National Park, Humayun Road, Gulshanabad, Kohala, Gurja.I, Jhawara, Chakri, New Chuah, Fazal Ahmed Shaheed, Sahala College, Sagri, Nad, Kambili Sadiq, Nara Matur, Mandira, PAECHS, Sukhu, Syed Kasran, Gagan Feeders, Attock Circle, Sangjani, Pind Pran, PM Colony, Shahia, Rashid Minhas, AWC Housing, Munirabad, Shafi Chauhan, Brahma, Baba Rakhi, Taxila, Sher Shah Suri, Haru, Nisar Shaheed, Museum, Shah Dir, Haji Shah, Ghorghashti, Tin Mela, Bagh Nelab, Wisa, PM Housing City, Karpa, Mithial, Graceland, Jhelum Circle, Ajmal Shaheed, Langarpur, Bolani, Kariala, Kharkha, Fatehpur, F-6 Machine Mahalla, Jakhar, Dinah.

III Rohtas, Chamala, Madukalis, Sohan, New Domeli, Chotala, Khokhran, Gujjar Khan, Matwa, Scheme. I, Pind Mate Khan, Baba Shaheed, Dora Bhadial, Kangar Thatti, Islampura, Feeders, Chakwal. Circle, Khanpur, Kariala, Mulat Chowk, Megan, Manara, Jund Awan, Dhadyal Express, Malhal Mughlan, Pinnawal, CS Shah, Jalap River, Katas, Kachhari, Sagarpur, Kot Chaudharyan, Lava, Dharabi, Dhalar, Mugla, Dharmand Feeders, From 08:00 AM to 05:00 PM, Naumanpura. I & III Feeders, GSO Circle, from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Innp, CNC Lab, N Lab.I, O Lab, CNC.I, Pinstitch.II & III, Tamir, New Lab-III, Karpa, Simli Dam, Nilop, Pinstitch Colony, Frash Town, Jhangi Saidan, Taxila, SS Suri, Haru, Bohighar, BOC, HMC.III, R/Poulc, Salar Gah, SSD Wah, Engr University, Ghauri, Nawazish Shaheed, Nisar Shaheed, Museum, Margalla, HMC Road, HMC II-3, Labor Complex, Bolani, Fatehpur, Kariala Feeders and surrounding areas.

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Martyrs Shaheed Exchange Jail Road Car Dam Bank Rashid Fatehpur Kangar Nara Rawalpindi Mugla Circle Chakwal Jhelum Dir Khanpur Attock Shahpur Taxila Bagh Mosque Muslim From Islamabad Electric Supply Company Airport Housing

Recent Stories

WB approves $240 mln to support water, sanitation ..

WB approves $240 mln to support water, sanitation services

4 minutes ago
 England to face Serbia in 2026 World Cup qualifyin ..

England to face Serbia in 2026 World Cup qualifying

57 seconds ago
 Rumours about taxes on remittances rubbished

Rumours about taxes on remittances rubbished

59 seconds ago
 England to face Serbia in 2026 World Cup qualifyin ..

England to face Serbia in 2026 World Cup qualifying

1 minute ago
 PakvSA: Jehandad Khan replaces Sufyan Muqeem in se ..

PakvSA: Jehandad Khan replaces Sufyan Muqeem in second T20I clash

57 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

1 minute ago
China's yuan loans grow by 17.1 trillion yuan in f ..

China's yuan loans grow by 17.1 trillion yuan in first 11 months

1 minute ago
 Asad Qaiser denies reports of preliminary talks wi ..

Asad Qaiser denies reports of preliminary talks with govt

1 hour ago
 Empowering Creativity: BingX Launches the CreatorX ..

Empowering Creativity: BingX Launches the CreatorX Program

2 hours ago

CM Maryam visits Huawei Technologies in Shanghai’s Longgang district

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match t ..

Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match today

4 hours ago
 NADRA provides door to door facility to special pe ..

NADRA provides door to door facility to special persons

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan