IESCO notifies power suspension programme

(@FahadShabbir)

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Nimble, F-7/2, Kund Rajgaon, Waheedabad, Burma, Khanna East, ISI, Navy, Medina Market, G-10/4, Flour Mills-II, Industrial-II, I-10/2, G-11/4, MPCHS, T&T, Sunny Bank, Cecil, Barin, TDCP, PAF, Bri Imam Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, I-14/2, I-14/3, Lakho Road, F-Block, A-Block, Muzamal Town, Khanna-II, Farooq Azam, Airport, Zafarul Haq, Fawara Chowk, DHQ Hospital, Arya Mohalla, Sarafa Bazaar, Jinnah Road, Alamabad, Bani, Ali Market, Allama Iqbal, Charing Cross, Officers Colony, Nogzi, F-17/1&2 ,Fazahia, Fazahia-II, Mumtaz City, Top City, Shalimar Town, Lakhu Road, I-14/3, I-14/2, Mohanpura Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, PAF, MES, Mehboob Shaheed, Park View, Pindi Board, Jail Park-I, Car Chowk, Mall Road, Dhok Farman Ali, PAF, CBR-I, Sarwar Shaheed, Jhanda, Pindi Board, Humayun-I, Rose Line, Hayal, Girja-I, RA Bazaar, Paryal, Japan Road, Hanif Shaheed, Khawaja, Nara Matoor, Hamid Jhangi, PAECHS, Bahr Kalyal, Syed Kasran, Muhuta Feeders, Attock Circle, Nawazish Shaheed, Nawababad, Jalala, Wahdat Colony, Kohsar Colony, WAPDA Town, Model Town, Kashif Gul, Mix Industry, Shahia, Rashid Minhas, AWC Housing, Munirabad, Industrial, Burhan , Pathargarh, Musa, Hattian, Shamsabad, Qaziabad, Power Channel Colony, Ghor Ghishti, Teen Mela, Dilawarabad, Ishtiaq Ahmed, Malhwali, Nika Kalan, Bahtiot, Sajjad Shaheed, Fateh Jang City-II, Nara, Kamriyal, Gagan ,Anjra Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Ajmal Shaheed, Nowgran, Kariala, Chhapraan, Akram Shaheed, Pakhwal, Dinah-3 Rohtas, Chamala, Madukales, Sohan, New Domeli, Khaikaliya, Khokhran, Scheme-I, Sohawa Kachary, Baba Shaheed, Kantreela, Islam Pura Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Kariala, Millat Chowk, Megan, Kallar Kahar, Aadi, Dhadial Express, Khanpur, Sarkal, C.

S.Shah, Darya Jalap, Katas, Lalla Town, Kachehri, Sagarpur, Kot Gula, Kot Shera, Pachand ,Talagang City, Dhok Pathan, Kot Sarang, Thai, Darut, Mail, Vanhar Feeders, GSO Circle, from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Teen Mela, Fawara Chowk, SDW, Attock Rural, SDW Colony, GBHP-II, Shakardara, Aminabad, GBHP-1, D.E.C, Bagh Neelab, People Colony, Maray Feeders and surrounding areas.