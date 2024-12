IESCO notifies power suspension programme

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday notified a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Filtration Plant, Shahzad Town, G-6, Bab-ul-Salaam, Wapda Colony, Burma, Wahidabad, Khanna Dak, Tumir, Tiramari, F-10 Markaz, G-10/1, I-8/1, I-10/2, Golra-2, D-12/2, Bhara Kahu, Bhara Kahu 2, Company Bagh, PC Kohala, Kotli Sattian, Peer Suhawah Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Pakistan Railways, Dhok Farman Ali, Jail Park, car Chowk, Model Town, National Park, Pindi board, Lalazar, Adyala, Hayal, Shah Jeevan, Cantt, Rajar, Sahala College, Hanif Shaheed, Kallar City, Nara Matur, Mandra-2, PAECHS, Sukhu, Nishan Haider, Chack Bailey Khan-2 Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Commercial Centre, Sadiqabad, Khurram Colony, Faziya, Muslim Town, APHS, Arya Mohalla, Zafarul Haque, Major Masood, Jama Masjid, Subhanuddin, Ali Market, Eid Gah, Allama.

Iqbal, Misrial Road, Amir Hamza Colony, Azharabad, Zircon Heights, Chakra, Ratta Feeders, Attock Circle, Nawababad, Jalala, Ghori, Salargah, Kaler Kahar, Faisal Hill 1&2, Sangjani, Pind Padian, PM Colony, Ghari Afghanan, Purmiana, Shafi Chauhan, Hazro D/C, Darya Sharif, Gondal, Maskinabad, Ghor Ghishti, Fawara Chowk, Shadi Khan, Sarka, Bolyanwali, Nika Kalan, Azim Shaheed, Bahtar, Nada, Galial, Dharnal, Fateh Jang, Chub Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Biharpur, Line Park, Dharnaka, Sarpak, Dera Muslim, Latifal, Dhoda, Chakral, Choa Saidan Shah, Dhariala Jalap, Lila Town, Kachhari, Sagarpur, Pipli, Kot Gullah, Kot Shira, Pachanand, GPO Chowk, Malkwal, Akwal, Bilalabad, Khoiyan, Multan Khard, Khanpur, Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Abbaspura, Zubair Shaheed, F-3 Gul Afshan-I, Mandi Bhalwal, Puran, Kharkha, F-8 Civil Line, F-9 Chak Dulat, Dina-3 Rohtas, Riaz Shaheed, Dina 1-Bakrala, Hasnot, F-12 Singhoi, Nathwala, Safdar Shaheed, Khokhran, Hayat Sir Road, Nai Khanqah, Baba Shaheed, Shah Safir, Kursal, Islampura Feeders, GSO Circle, From 10:00 am to 02:00 pm, Kallar Kahar, Khairpur, Miani, Padrar, Istiqlal Camp, PAF-Kallar Kahar, Manara feeders and surrounding areas.