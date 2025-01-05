IESCO Notifies Power Suspension Programme
Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2025 | 09:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Sunday issued a power suspension programme for Tuesday (January 7) for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.
According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, ISLAMABAD CIRCLE, Abpara, China Chowk, G-8/2, Burma, Khanna Dak, Navi.I, Kundrajgaan, Ayub Market, G-9/3, I-8/2, Chishanap, I-10/4, G-13/2, Railway Road, Bhara Kahu, Bhara Koh.II, Company Bagh, PC, Kohala, TDCP, PAF, New Mangyal Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Saidpur Road, Malikabad, Sadiqabad, Kurry Road, KRL, Jinnah Camp, Service Road, Gulzar Quaid, Tamsamaabad, Arya Mohalla, Major Masood, Industrial, Dhok Najo, Eidgah, Gwalmandi, Jinnah Road, Sarafa Bazar, Mohanpura, Kayani Road, Dhok Chowdhury, Radio PAK.I, Officer Colony, Jhangi, P&T Winny, EME Complex, Lukho Road, I-14/3, I-14/2, Mohanpora, Shahjeon, UC Lakhan, Gulshan Saeed, Cantt, Major Riaz Manzoor, Lalazar, Jhawara, Lalkarti Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Pakistan Railways, Adamji Road, Rahmatabad.II, Media Town.I, Model Town, Murree Brewery, AOWHS, Major Riaz, Shahpur, Dhamyal, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Qasim Base, Chontra, Dhok Awan, Kahota City.II, Kaler Syedan, Nara Muttur, Sagri, DHA Homes, Redco, Sukhu, Nishan Hyder, Gumti, Gagan, Emirate, Sohan, Zaraj.I & II, Zeta.I, IST, Dhok Awan, Mohra. Nagyal Feeders, Attock Circle, Nawab Abad, Jalala, Ghori, Salargah, Nisar Shaheed, Museum, Shah Allah Ditta, Sarai Kharboza, PM Colony, Lal Rukh, Rashid Minhas, Munirabad, Islampura, Ahmednagar, Hazro, Qaziabad, Hattian, Shamsabad, GBHP, Nad Topa, Shakurdra, visa, Attock Cantt, Gharibwal, Muthial, Murt, Bhandar, Kamrial, Khore, Galial, Ahmedal, Fateh Jang, Chhab, Noorpur, Pind Pran, Veli, Gulshan Saeed, Sangjani, Paswal, Sarai Kharboza Feeders, Jhelum Circle, F-7 Kachhari, Sana Uullah Shaheed, CMH Jhelum, Langarpur, F-13 Garmala, Shakrela, Mandi Bhalwal, Shamsabad, Sarai Alamgir, Chhapran, F-6 Machine Mahalla, Boren, F-2 Chip board, F-10 Kala Base, Industrial, PTC, COD Kala, City Housing, Dina.
3 Rohtas, Dina. I Bakrala, New Domili, Sohan, F-12 Singhoi, Nathwala, Safdar Shahed, Mummatz Shahed, Hyat Sir Road, Suhawa Kacheri. , Pind Mate Khan, Ghori Dhamek, Main Bazar, Nai Khangah, Kalia, Chhapar Sharif, Kursal, Shah Safir, Islampura. Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Bharpur, Ara Bazar, Khairpur, Main Bazar, Adi, Dhadyal Rural, Durgi Rajgaon, Sarkal, Basharat, Rawal, Ahmedabad, KS Maniz, Jalalpur, Kursal, Dharnal, Sukha, Dharabi, Akwal, Bilalabad, Multan Khard, Tuman Feeders, GSO Circle, From 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM , Navy.I, PWD.II, Sowan Garden-II, FECHS, CBR-I, Dr. Town Feeders, From 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, 132KV Bestway Cement Factory Grid Station, People's Colony, Lalazar, Qasim Base, Radio Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Sohawa Kachery Pind Mate Khan, Shah Safir, Ghauri Dhamek, Main Bazaar, Nai Khangah, Karsal Feeders and surrounding areas.
