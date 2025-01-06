IESCO notifies power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Shahzad Town, Melody, F-6/1, Sitara Market, Wahidabad, Koral, Lohi Bhair, Karur, Taramari, F-10/2, G-9/4, I-8/3, I-10/2, G-13/3, Dargah, Rahara, CM Pak Zong, Kurry, Isolation Hospital, Kaldana, Nimbal, Kotli Satyan, Angori Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Ghousia Colony, PTCL, Hyderi Chowk, Afandi Colony, Asghar Mall, Muzammil Town, Fazahiya, Tariq Shaheed, Airport, Zafarul Haq, City, Fawara Chowk, Rajaabad, Muslimabad, Tench Bhatta, Charing Cross, Kamalabad, Bhadana, Eighteen, Noon, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed, CDL Colony Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Mall Road, Dhok Farman Ali, Jail Park, Media Town.II, RCCI Express, Humak, Jhanda, Pindi Board, Humayun.I, State Bank, Dhok Noor, Hayal, Qureshiabad, RA Bazar, Padial, Sahala College, Lahtrar.I, Sep Abrar, Ghazan Khan, Mandra, LTC, Hamid Jhangi, Mandra.

II, Pind Jatla, Bhangali, Syed Kasran, CB Khan. 2 Feeders, Attock Circle, Taxila, HMC Road, Sher Shah Suri, Kala Khan, Faisal Hills. I & II, Valley, Paswal, Shahia, AWC Housing, Lalahzar, Khanabad, Pathargarh, Hasan Abdal, Hameed, Kamra Rural, Mansar, Maskinabad, People's Colony, Sarka, Shadi Khan, DI Colony, City, Pindi Gheap City, Azeem Shaheed, Qutbal, Nara, Mahfouz Shaheed, Laniwala, Gagan, Dhakneer, Anjra Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Abbas Pura, Zubair Shaheed, F-3 Gul Afshan, Kariala, Puraan, Kharka, Akram Shaheed, Jakhar, M. Riaz Shaheed, Madu Class, Pedial, Khai Kalia, Dinah. 4 City, Matwa, Bhai Khan, Mil Awan, Dora Bhadyal, Qazian Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Kariala, Milat Chowk, Kallar Kahar, Islamia Chowk, Jund Awan, Latifal, Sehiglahabad, Pannawal, Dandut, Duffer, Dilwal, Tuba, PD Khan, Abdullahpur, Bilksar, Dhadanka, Tala Ganga City, Jatla, Peera Fatial, Tho Mahram Khan, Darut, Mail, Vanhar Feeders, GSO Circle, 09:00 AM to 02:00 AM, Koral/Lohi Bhir, NPF-1, PWD-1, Navy-2, River Garden, CBR-2, Feeder-A, B, C & F, Mangala Metal, Shahpur, Singh, Jari Cass Comp Feeders, From 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Lalazar, POF, Khanabad, AWC Housing, Pathargarh, Haiku, Khanpur, Shahia feeders and surrounding areas.