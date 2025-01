IESCO notifies power suspension programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Saturday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, G-6, ADBP, Sohan, Service Road East, Farash Town, F-8, G-10/1, H-8/2, Alcatel, Police Line, G-13/2-1, E-11/1(MPECHS), NIH, Mohra Noor, Company Bagh, Beirut, Balwara, University Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, F-Block, Faizabad, Shaheed Muhammad Din, Al Noor Colony, Muslim Town, Sector-4, Dhok Hakmdad, Committee Chowk, Major Masood, Fawara Chowk, Gowalmandi, Jamia Masjid, Industrial, Dhok Mangtal, Alamabad, DM Mill, Dhok Hassu, Pirudhai, Quaidabad, Muslimabad, Bagh Sardaran, Ahsanabad, Gulzar Shaheed, Social Security Hospital, Kayani Road, Railway Colony, Officer Colony, Nust Road, Pindhon, Ratta Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Kashmir Road, Tipu Road, Rehmatabad-I, Gulistan Colony, X-Layer Colony, Lalkarti, Rose Line, Kohala, Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Cantt, Rajar, RCCI-I, II, III, IV & V, Kahuta City-I, KRL Colony, THQ, Khawaja, Nara Matur, Sagri, Nishan Haider, Karnab Kaswal, Muhota, Mandara, LTC, Hamid Jhangi, Mandara-II, Park View, Pindi Board, Jail Park Feeders, Attock Circle, Margalla, Nawazish Shaheed, Ghazi Kohli, Wahdat Colony, Kohsar Colony, Pind Pran, Sangjani, Khanabad, Small Industrial Estate, Lala Zaar, Islampura, Brahma, Shah Dir, Shamsabad, Qazi Abad, Hattian, GBHP, Maskinabad, Mari, Dilawarabad, Dhok Fateh, Soni, Gharibwal, Maniawala, Bahtar, Jand-I&II, Khor, Kamrial, Khanda, Maqsood Shaheed, Mahira Sharif Feeders, Jhelum Circle, F-7 Kachehri, Shakrila, Mandi Bhalwal, Mohalla Shaheedan, Borin, F-2 Chipboard, F-10 Kala Base, Industrial, Mangla Cantt, Hamlet, Dinah-1 Bakrala, New Domelly, Sohan, Nathwala, F-12 Singhoi, Colonel Muhammad Akram, Gujar Khan, Matwa, Hayat Sir road, Scheme-I, Ward No-8, Kalia, Bhai Khan, Chhapar Sharif, Galiana, Kantrila, Kangar Thatti, Islampura, Qaziyan Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Baharpur, Ara Bazar, Al Qaim Mills, Mureed, Miani, Sarpak, Aadi, Dhadial Express, Dhoda, Sarkal, Basharat, Rawal, Ahmedabad, K.

S. Maniz, Jalalpur, Dhala, D.S. Bilawal, Dhok Ghazan, GPO Chowk, Malikwal, Aqwal, Bilalabad, Bhadial, Patwali, Khanpur Feeders, GSO Circle, from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, F-6/2, PM Secretariat, CBR, PM Staff Colony, Blue Area, OGDC, Quaid-e-Azam University, Saudi Embassy, Residential Saudi Embassy Feeders, from 09:00 AM to 04:00 PM, Model Town, Mehboob Shaheed, Dhok Awan, Car Chowk, Lawyer Colony, Hamak, Morga, Emirates, Mohra Nagyal, Kachary, Ajmal Shaheed, Singhhui, PTC, Akram Shaheed, Nathwala, Safdar Shaheed, City Housing feeders and surrounding areas.