IESCO notifies power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Melody, Super Market, Wapda Colony, Iqbal Town, UC Road, Jhang Syedan, Kand Rajgan, Abbasi Market, G-9 Express, I-8/4, I-10/2, G-13/4 Extension, Kalingar, Shahpur, Pindi Point, Bareen, Kotli Satyan, Bari Imam, T&T, Treat, Athal, Shahpur, Bhara Kahu. I&II, I-14/2&3, Lackho Road Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Commercial Center, Sadiqabad, Kurry Road, Fazahiya, Tariq Shaheed, Gulzar Quaid, Dhok Hakmdad, Arya Mohalla, Major Masood, Pir Wadhai, Amin Town, Eid gah, Allama Iqbal, Misrial Road, Kamalabad, Jhangi, Lakhoo Road, I-14/3&2, Benazir Bhutto Shaheed, CDL Colony, Masrial Road, F-17/1&2, Nogzi, Pind Pran, Gulshan Sehat, Sarai Kharboza Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Bank Road.II, Jehangir Road, Chaklala, PWD-I, Model Town, National Park, Parkview, KH Road, Defence. Road, Kohala, Garja-I, Chongi No-22, Padial, Sahala College, Kahota City-II, Sep Abrar, Ghazan Khan, Sagri, PAECHS, Bahr Kalial, Nishan Haider, Mahuta, Mehboob Shaheed, Pindi Board, Jail Park, Car Chowk, Morgah Feeders, Attock Circle, Haru, Mushtaq Hussain, Bohi Ghar, Dhirak, Pind paran, Sangjani, A-Block, New City Arcade, Brahma, Islampura, Pathargarh, Darya Sharif, Hattian, Shamsabad, Qaziabad, GBHP, Maskinabad, Fawara Chowk, Dilawarabad, Dardad, Soni, Gharibwal, Azim Shaheed, Jhang, Nar, Kamrial, Galial, Fateh Jang, Maqsood Shaheed, Maira Sharif Feeders, Jhelum Circle, F-7 Kachhari, Langarpur, Shakreela, Kharka, Akram Shaheed, F-10 Kala Base, Chamala, Captain Nisar Shaheed, Hasnot, Chotala, Colonel Muhammad Akram, Mumtaz Shaheed, Gujjar Khan, Suhawah Kachhari, Chhapar Sharif, Dora Bhadyal, Islampura Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Tharpal, Line Park, Sethi, Adi, Dhadyal Rural, Sehigalabad, Bhikri, Basharat, Rawal, Ahmedabad, KS Maniz, Jalalpur, Hasal, Dhadanka, Talagang City, Jatla, Pera.

Fatial, Tau Muharram Khan, Bhadial, Daroat, Dharmand, Khwan, Mail, Multan Khurd, Patwali, Taman, Vanhar Feeders, GSO Circle, G-14/4&3, Nust Road, Taman, Bhadial, Vanhar, Patwali, Mail Feeders, from 01:00 pm to 04:00 pm, Multan Khurd, Dharmand, Daroat, Khwan Feeders and surrounding areas.