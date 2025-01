IESCO notifies power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Mohra Noor Bani Gala, Abpara, PM Staff Colony, Bani Gala, G-8 Markaz, Pandori, Khanna Dak, Small Dam, Ghori Garden, Medina Market, G-10/4, F.H.S, PHA-2, G-11/1, Golara-II, E-11/2, Rahara, CM Pak Zong, Kurry, Isolation Hospital, Company Bagh, Dhila, Patriata, Angori, Nimble, Industrial.I, Modern Steel, New PTN, Pak Iron Steel, Mamtaz Steel, Fazl Rubber, MG Steel, Pothohar Steel, Fazl Ghee, I-10/4, Katarian, Bunny Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, 4th Road, New Milpur, Khurram Colony, K.R.L, Muslim Town, Gangal, Zafarul Haq, City, Jinnah Road, Fawara Chowk, DHQ Hospital, Jamia Masjid, Westridge, Quaidabad, Bani, People Colony, Zeeshan Colony, Captain Amir Shaheed, EME Complex, Saham, Mohan Pura, Pindhon, Zeeshan Colony, Captain Amir, Range Road, Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Kashmir Road, Tipu Road, Bostan Khan Road, CBR-I, Mohra Nagyal, Jhanda, X-Laire Colony, Askari-14, Khasala ,Murat, Qureshiabad, R.A. Bazaar, Chountra, Japan Road, Lahtrar.

I, Kallar City, New Chouah, Fazal Ahmed Shaheed, Nara Matur, Mandara, Bisali, Jhatta Hathial, New Kaliam, Industrial, Kaliam, Karnab Kaswal, Syed Kasran, Bhal, Gumti, Old Kaliam, Emirat, Sohan, Zaraj.I&II, Zeta.I, IST, Dhok Awan Feeders, Attock Circle, Nawazish Shaheed, Margalla, Ghazi Kohli, Jalala, Kala Khan, Bahlot, Bin Bola, Faisal Hills.I&II, Wapda Town, AWT, Mix Industry, Model Town, Kashif Gul, Colonel Sher Khan, Hameed, Mansar, Kamra Rural, Barazee, Teen Mela, Bagh Neelab, Waisa, Kachehri, Muslim Town, Pindi Gheep City, Noorpur, Qutbal, Pind Sultani, Mahfouz Shaheed, Khanda, Chubb Feeders, Jhelum Circle, F-5 Jeddah, Zubair Shaheed, F-3 Gul Afshan, Mandi Bhalwal, Puran, F-8 Civil Line, F-9 Chak Daulat, Dina.3 Rohtas, Dina.1 Bakrala, Pedial, F-12 Singhui ,Nathwala, Safdar Shaheed, Khokhran, Kroly, Main Bazaar, Mal Awan, Galiana, Kangar Thati, Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Baharpur, Millat Chowk, Megan, Manara, Main Bazaar, Daulatala, Dhadial City, Dhoda, Chakral, Dilwal, Tuba, Pipli, Kot Gula, Kot Shera, Pachand, Medina Town, Aqwal, Bilalabad, Dandoot, Duffer, PD Khan, Abdullahpur, Khanpur Feeders, GSO Circle, G-11/1, F-10, Golra, F-11/1, G-11/2, F-9 Park, Golden Heights, G-11/3&4, GHQ, Khudadad Heights, PHA, Warda Hamna, Jalala, Bahlot, Ghazi Koliya, Bin Bola Feeders and surrounding areas.