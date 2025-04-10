IESCO notifies power suspension programme

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Thursday issued a power suspension programme for Friday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period From 08:00 AM to 13:00 PM, Attock Circle, Sajjad Shaheed, Laniwala, Tanaza Dam Feeders, From 06:00 AM to 15:00 PM, Khunda, Gaggan, Mianwala, Noorpur Feeders, and surrounding areas.