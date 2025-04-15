Open Menu

IESCO Notifies Power Suspension Programme

Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2025 | 09:56 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Tuesday issued a power suspension programme for Wednesday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 AM to 13:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Pir Sohawa, Bari Imam, Punjab House, Khyaban Iqbal, Quaid-e-Azam University Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Sector-IV, Airport Society, Dhok Hakmdad, Tamasmaabad, Shams Colony Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, VVIP, MES, PAF, Rehmatabad.

I, Chaklala, Moorat, Kohala, Fatima Jinnah, Mehboob Shaheed, Park View, Pindi board, Jail Park.I, car Chowk, X-Layer, AOWHS, Mohra Nagyal, Kallar City Feeders, Attock Circle, Sajjad Shaheed, Laniwala, Gagan, Fateh Jang, City.II, Tanza Dam, Hussainabad, Ahmed Nagar, Karnal Sher Khan Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Laher Sultanpur, Duffer, Darya Jalap Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Kohar, Khai Kalia, Captain Nisar Shaheed, Mangla Express Feeder, GSO Circle, Numan Pura-2, Bagh No. 2, Numan Pura, Harijal, Sohdan Gali Feeders and surrounding areas.

