IESCO notifies power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 AM to 13:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Athal, Treat, T&T, Bhara Kahu. I&II, Golf City, Shahpur, Sharifabad Feeders, Rawalpindi City Circle, Azhar Abad Feeder, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, New Kaliam, Bisali, Pind Jatla, Islamabad Feed Mill, Jhatta Hathial, Lab.

I&II, Industrial, Reliance Weaving Mill, Bhal, Jarrar Camp, Fazl Ahmed Shaheed Feeders, Attock Circle, Ghauri, Nawazish Shaheed, Sher Shah Suri, SSD/Army Brigade, Comist University, Khanda, Gagan, Batiot, Azim Shaheed, Minawala, Noorpur, Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Lawa, Sagarpur, Abdullahpur, CWO, Jalalpur Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Ajmal Shaheed, F-7 Kachary, Abbaspura, Pakhwal, F-9 Chak Daulat, Jakhar, Industrial, Borin, F-2 Chipboard, F-10 Kala Base Feeders and surrounding areas.