IESCO notifies power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Sunday notified a power suspension programme for Monday for various areas of its region due to annual system maintenance.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00am to 02:00pm, Bani Gala, Shaheed-e-Millat, Minister Enclave, Gulshan-e-Jinnah, Alipur, Kirpa, Soundran Road, G-10/1, G-13/4, G-14/4, Dargah, T&T, Kuldana, Gharial, Patriata, Tret, Bagh Sardaran, Holy Family, B.B.Hospital, Shakrial, Khanna road, Service Road, Ratta, Industrial, Gawalmandi, Ali Market, Mecca Chowk, PWD-1, Azizabad, New Race Course, Shamas Cly, Lakhoo Road, Chountra, Lalazar, Thallian, Paryal, G.H.Q, RCCI-1, Maj. Hanif, Combeli Sadiq, Punjar, Boi Ghaar, Bahlot (Double Circuit), Ban Bola (Double Circuit), Lala Rukh, PMC, islam Purra, Qazi Abad, Bolianwal, Mari, Musa, Shamsabad, Shinka, Malhowali, Gareebwal, Mianwala, Murat, F/Jang City, Fatejang, Parri, Talagang City, Bilalabad, Akwal, Mogla, Lawa, Khuian, Hassal, K.

S.Mines, Lilla Town, Duffer, Dalwal, Sagharpur, Dhudial Express, Dhoda, Syed Kasran, Adhi, C.B.Khan, Bhair Kalyal, Bhoun, Miani, Line Park, Sarkal, Mengan, Sarpak, Miani, Zaraj-1, Dk. Awan, Mehboob Shaheed, Kahuta City-I & II, Punjar, Narh, KRL Colony, Hanif Shaheed, Lehtrar-1, Morgah, Pindi Poard, Park View,Ghazi Kholi, Mushtaq Shaheed,Jalala, Shah Allah Ditta, Sangjani, Paswal, Valley, Azizabad Radio Pakistan, Allama Iqbal Colony, People Colony, Amir Shehzar, Kamalabad feeders, 09:00am to 03:00pm, Mandra-II Noon,Dhurnal feeder 09:00am to 04:00pm, Modern Flour Moll, Millatabad, Chakra, New Race Course, Dk. Chudhrian, KTM, Range Road, Zarkoon Heights,K.S.M-II, Alqadier Mill, K.S.M-I, PAF, DSM-3, Alrizwan Mill, Millat Chowk, Sagri, HPT-2 feeder, 09:00am to 05:00pm, 80-100MW load Management will be required by SE Operation Circle Chakwal, 09:00am to 01:00pm, Hazro feeder and surrounding areas.