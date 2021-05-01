UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IESCO Notifies Power Suspension Schedule

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 03:00 PM

IESCO notifies power suspension schedule

ISLAMABAD, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Saturday notified a power suspension schedule for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to the IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 06:00 to 08:00 AM, All 11KV feeders of 132 KV F-16, Islamabad Grid Station, G-15, G-15/1, G-15/4, Bhadans Feeders From 06:00 AM to 10:00 AM, Fazal Rabar, Potohar Steel, MG Steel, M. Hussain Steel, I-10/4, Khyban-e-Sir Syed, Holy Family, Amin Town, Muhammadi Chowk feeders, From 08:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Dhudial Rural feeder and surrounding areas.

Related Topics

Islamabad Sunday Family All From Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

China begins construction of third 054A frigate fo ..

27 minutes ago

FO expresses disappointment over European parliame ..

35 minutes ago

Grammys scrap 'secret' nomination committees after ..

4 minutes ago

Cricket: Zimbabwe v Pakistan Ist Test scoreboard

4 minutes ago

Pakistan bowled out for 426 in 1st Zimbabwe Test

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 cases in Laos reach 821

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.