IESCO notifies power suspension schedule

ISLAMABAD, May 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Saturday notified a power suspension schedule for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to the IESCO spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 06:00 to 08:00 AM, All 11KV feeders of 132 KV F-16, Islamabad Grid Station, G-15, G-15/1, G-15/4, Bhadans Feeders From 06:00 AM to 10:00 AM, Fazal Rabar, Potohar Steel, MG Steel, M. Hussain Steel, I-10/4, Khyban-e-Sir Syed, Holy Family, Amin Town, Muhammadi Chowk feeders, From 08:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Dhudial Rural feeder and surrounding areas.