IESCO Notifies Schedule For Holding Open Katcharies

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 03:29 PM

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Friday has issued schedule for holding open Katcharies in its all five operation circles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Friday has issued schedule for holding open Katcharies in its all five operation circles.

According to the IESCO spokesman, the Katcharies would be held on Saturday and IESCO chief executive would personally monitor it.

According to the schedule SE IESCO Islamabad Circle would conduct open katchary at G-11 Sub Divison (Division No.

2 Islamabad) at 10 AM, SE Rawalpindi at Mandra Sub Divison (Rawat Division) at 11 AM, SE Attock Circle at Ghour Ghashti Sub Division (Attock Division) at 11 AM, SE Chakwal Circle at Village Bharpur under Azhar Shaheed Sub Divison (Chakwal Division) at 11 AM and SE Jhelum Circle at Jehlum Cantt Sub Division (Jehlum Division-1) at 10:00 AM.

The IESCO requested valued customers to participate in open katcharies for immediate solution of their complaints.

