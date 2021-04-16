IESCO notifies two days power suspension programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday notified two days power suspension programme for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Saturday from 06:00 AM to 10:00 AM Gharial Feeder From 06:00 AM to 11:00 AM Rama, Syed Kisran FeederOn Sunday from 06:00 AM to 10:00 AM Mumtaz Steel, Capital Steel, New PTN, I-10/4 , Katarian, Feeders From 06:00 AM to 11:00 AM Abbaspur, Farward Kahuta, Bengo, Hajira, Mandol, New Mandol, Sarrali Feeders From 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Dhudial Rural Feeder and surrounding areas.