UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IESCO Notifies Two Days Power Suspension Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 03:20 PM

IESCO notifies two days power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday notified two days power suspension programme for Saturday and Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period on Saturday from 06:00 AM to 10:00 AM Gharial Feeder From 06:00 AM to 11:00 AM Rama, Syed Kisran FeederOn Sunday from 06:00 AM to 10:00 AM Mumtaz Steel, Capital Steel, New PTN, I-10/4 , Katarian, Feeders From 06:00 AM to 11:00 AM Abbaspur, Farward Kahuta, Bengo, Hajira, Mandol, New Mandol, Sarrali Feeders From 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Dhudial Rural Feeder and surrounding areas.

Related Topics

Kahuta Sunday From Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Shaukat Tareen appointed new finance minister

13 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,843 new COVID-19 cases, 1,506 reco ..

14 minutes ago

PM inaugurates Kamyab Jawan programme in Sukkur

35 minutes ago

Russia reports 8,995 new coronavirus cases, 397 de ..

59 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $64.48 a barrel T ..

1 hour ago

TLP Chief asks party workers to end anti-govt prot ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.