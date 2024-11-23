Open Menu

IESCO Officials Team Met Chief Engr

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2024 | 09:10 PM

IESCO officials team met Chief Engr

MIRPUR (AJK) : Nov 23 (APP):, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 23rd Nov, 2024) An Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) senior officials team met Chief Engineer, AJK State Electricity Department (South) Engr Muhammad Nazir Mughal in his office here on Saturday and discussed matters related to the power supply issues in Mangla Hamlet and the measures for their solution, official sources said.

The meeting had a detailed discussion on the power supply issue with various proposals to address in a larger public interest, the AJK State authority sources told APP here Saturday.

The meeting agreed upon for the implementation of the decisions, the sources said.

The CE Engr. Mohammad Nazir Mughal discussed in detail, the important issues related to the electricity supply of Mangala Hamlet apart from the electricity which were assured to be solved by the IESCO officials, official sources added.

Ends /APP/ Ahr

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

3 hours ago
 Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Sh ..

Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..

3 hours ago
 PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for N ..

PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest

3 hours ago
 NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens ..

NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi

3 hours ago
 Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions ..

Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup

5 hours ago
 PCB changes venue for first 50-over match between ..

6 hours ago
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any ..

Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad

7 hours ago
 Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over ..

Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..

7 hours ago
 PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel includ ..

PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad

8 hours ago
 No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s pro ..

No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call

10 hours ago
 PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all c ..

PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan