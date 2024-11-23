IESCO Officials Team Met Chief Engr
Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2024 | 09:10 PM
MIRPUR (AJK) : Nov 23 (APP):, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 23rd Nov, 2024) An Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) senior officials team met Chief Engineer, AJK State Electricity Department (South) Engr Muhammad Nazir Mughal in his office here on Saturday and discussed matters related to the power supply issues in Mangla Hamlet and the measures for their solution, official sources said.
The meeting had a detailed discussion on the power supply issue with various proposals to address in a larger public interest, the AJK State authority sources told APP here Saturday.
The meeting agreed upon for the implementation of the decisions, the sources said.
The CE Engr. Mohammad Nazir Mughal discussed in detail, the important issues related to the electricity supply of Mangala Hamlet apart from the electricity which were assured to be solved by the IESCO officials, official sources added.
Ends /APP/ Ahr
Recent Stories
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Robber arrested after encounter11 minutes ago
-
Naqvi praises security forces for successful operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa41 minutes ago
-
President, PM laud security forces for successful operations against Khawarij near Pak-Afghan border41 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to ensure fair compensation for sugarcane farmers: AC51 minutes ago
-
Fake officer arrested1 hour ago
-
WASA severs 243 defaulting connections1 hour ago
-
Awareness campaign to be intensified with digital technology: DC1 hour ago
-
Youngster shot dead1 hour ago
-
Met office predicts wet weather in Occupied Valley1 hour ago
-
Punjab govt mark’s comprehensive plan to combat smog1 hour ago
-
3 each Khwarij terrorists killed, injured in 2 separate engagements in KPK: ISPR1 hour ago
-
Govt delegation holds constructive discussions for lasting peace in Kurram: Saif1 hour ago