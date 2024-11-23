IESCO officials team met Chief Engr

MIRPUR (AJK) : Nov 23 (APP):, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 23rd Nov, 2024) An Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) senior officials team met Chief Engineer, AJK State Electricity Department (South) Engr Muhammad Nazir Mughal in his office here on Saturday and discussed matters related to the power supply issues in Mangla Hamlet and the measures for their solution, official sources said.

The meeting had a detailed discussion on the power supply issue with various proposals to address in a larger public interest, the AJK State authority sources told APP here Saturday.

The meeting agreed upon for the implementation of the decisions, the sources said.

The CE Engr. Mohammad Nazir Mughal discussed in detail, the important issues related to the electricity supply of Mangala Hamlet apart from the electricity which were assured to be solved by the IESCO officials, official sources added.

