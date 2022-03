IESCO power suspension notice for Sunday

(@FahadShabbir)

The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday issued a power suspension programme for Sunday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Park View, Pindi board, Jail Park-1, car Chowk, Mehboob Shaheed, FF Hospital, Morgah, Islamabad Feed Mill, Jhatta Hathial, Basali, Pind Jatla, Lab.

I&II, Reliance Weaving Mill, Bhal, Jarar Camp, SBP, Makkah Chowk, Gulistan Colony, FSF, Topi Pump, Murree Brewery, Bostan Road, Jhanda, Rawalpindi-III, CNC, VIP, Humayun Road, Feeders, From 10:00 am to 04:00 pm, Sanghoi, NCI (Toba), Laila Town, Ahmedabad, Dheer Kot, Chaman Kot, Rangla, Dana Express, Dhala, Minhasa Sohawa, Nimbal, Beirut, Ghaziabad Feeders, From 09:00 am to 04:00 pm, Sagarpur, Abdullahpur, CWO, Jalalpur Sharif, Dina-3 Rohtas, Abdul Rahim, Parbat Road, M Altaf Hussain, Shakrullah, Jinnah Super, NIC, New F-7, FPSC Jinnah Avenue, Shaheed Millat, Saudi Tower, PHA, Gulshan Jinnah, Minister Enclave, Stock Exchange, NDR F-6/4, New Marvi, Serena Complex, Serena Hotel, K Block, Comstick, Karakoram, USA I, II & III, UE Embassy,Jabi, Sajjad Shaheed, Microwave, Mari Time, Khanda, Fateh Jang, Karima, Gul Muhammad Shaheed, Bahtar, Mort, Qutbal, Laniwala, Fateh Jang City-II, Gagan Feeders More 132 KV Grid Station HIT, facto cement (consumer grid stations) and surroundings.