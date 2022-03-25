UrduPoint.com

IESCO Promotes Two Chief Engineers To Posts Of General Managers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2022 | 09:38 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :On recommendation of Senior Selection board Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Friday promoted two Chief Engineers to the post of General Managers.

Chief Engineer Syed Umar Farooq Shah has been promoted and posted as General Manager / Technical Director IESCO and Chief Engineer Mian Dilawar Shahas General Manager (Development) IESCO.

The IESCO officers and staff congratulated both the officers upon their promotion. The General Managers thanked IESCO Chairman Board of Directors Salahuddin Rafai and IESCO Chief Executive Officer Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan.

